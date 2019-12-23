Haggs poker player given alcohol ban following attack on partner

An inebriated poker player has been ordered not to drink or risk gambling away his liberty after he assaulted his partner.

Brian Martin (41) halted an online poker session before launching into a vodka-fuelled tirade aimed at the woman and a young child.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Martin, 20 Kerr Crescent, Haggs, had pled guilty to behaving threateningly at his home address by shouting, swearing and behaving aggressively towards his partner on October 5. He’d also admitted assaulting the woman by pushing her and causing her to fall over.

The court heard things began to take a turn for the worse after the woman told Martin she intended to leave as she’d had enough of his drinking.

Having gone downstairs to ask his partner why she was still in the home shortly afterwards, Martin ignored the woman’s request for him to leave the property and returned to his poker match. Not prepared to let it lie, he later went downstairs when he was told he was “drunk” by his partner.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He went into the kitchen and was observed by the child to be throwing items around.

“The child started to get upset and the accused began shouting at her not to phone the police. The accused was also shouting at the woman that she was a ‘grassing cow’. He pushed the woman onto the couch and continued to shout ‘grassing cow’.

“The accused thereafter began walking throughout the house, banging doors and shouting. Both the woman and the child were said to be visibly upset and the kitchen was in a state of disarray.”

Martin’s partner then contacted police. Defence solicitor Lynn Swann said the pair hope to reconcile. As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Martin to complete 240 hours’ unpaid work in nine months and placed him under supervision for two years when he must not consume alcohol and must also attend alcohol counselling sessions and submit to random breath tests.