Guinea pig found abandoned in Bainsford woodland dies

One of two Guinea pigs found abandoned in Bainsford woodland died after being discarded like “rubbish”.

The pets were discovered by a dog walker on Sunday morning inside two cardboard carriers in woods by David’s Loan.

SSPCA inspector Nicola Liddell said: “This is a very sad case as one of the Guinea pigs passed away.

“One is tan and white and the other was black and grey. The black and grey Guinea pig didn’t make it.

You may also be interested in:

18 photos of Falkirk in the 1980s

This is how old you have to be before you can claim your state pension and how much you’ll get

Fracking has officially been banned in Falkirk...and Scotland

“Someone has discarded these animals as if they were rubbish and it resulted in the death of one of them. No animal deserves to be treated like this.

“We are grateful to the dog walker who contacted us after spotting two small cardboard pet carriers discarded in tall grass just off the pathway as you enter the woodland.

“The caller discovered the two Guinea pigs but wasn’t able to contain them. The box was still dry when I arrived so I suspect the pair had been left just before the dog walker discovered them at around 8.30am.

“The Guinea pig that survived has been named George and is receiving the care he needs at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone can help with our investigation, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.