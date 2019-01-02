Grumpy gambler head butted door off its hinges in Brightons barney

A failed flutter resulted in a gambler really losing it and attacking doors in his partner’s house with his head, hands and feet.

Anthony Bell’s assault on the doors was so ferocious he burst holes through both and ripped one from its hinges. He also grabbed his terrified partner’s mobile phone and snapped it over his knee before tossing it in a bin.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Bell (37) had pled guilty to threatening behaviour in Victoria Place, Brightons on December 2.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused has been in a relationship with the complainer for about two years – they were not living together, but he would come over occasionally.

“They both went to a friend’s house to socialise and were both consuming alcohol. Returning to the complainer’s address in the early hours, there was an issue between them.

“He hadn’t been in a good mood after losing money due to gambling. She said she was going to bed and he became angry, shouting and swearing. He punched the kitchen door, leaving a hole in it.

“He kicked the door as well and told her she was a stupid cow, grabbed hold of her mobile phone, snapped it over his leg and put it into the bin. He head butted and kicked another door, making holes in it and it came off its hinges.

“She contacted police and the accused told them he had pulled the door off its hinges to ‘show her’ and it was ‘stupid’.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor said: “They have still remained together since the offence. He was almost immediately remorseful and regretful about what happened. On occasion he will drink too much and cause himself difficulty.”

The court heard Bell, 16 Whiteside Loan, Brightons, had bought his partner a new mobile phone and was willing to pay for the damage to her doors.

Sheriff Simon Collins fined Bell £200 and ordered him to pay the woman £250 compensation within 28 days.