Groom-to-be caught with child abuse images jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A groom-to-be who hid his secret paedophile desires was jailed for three years on Tuesday after a sheriff said his depravity showed little bounds.

Luke Whittaker was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Whittaker, 35, was arrested last year at the Falkirk home of his fiancée Tracy Gow just two months before their planned wedding.

The 45-year-old finance professional has told how she was left saddled with more than £20,000 of debt from the cancelled ceremony.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that cops raided Miss Gow's home at 8.13am on July 19 last year.

Jamie Hillend, prosecuting, said: “Police officers executed a warrant at the address where the accused was living with his fiancée.

“She was the only person home and allowed officers access.”

A search was carried out and preliminary examinations were carried out on multiple devices found in the house. These all proved negative for the presence of any child abuse images.

But at 8.50am the same day officers executed a warrant at Whittaker's place of work. Whittaker was there, and his iPhone was seized.

He was taken to Falkirk Police Station and the mobile was found to contain over 1100 child sexual abuse and exploitation images. These included 143 still photos and 450 videos of the most serious category of child abuse.

Mr Hillend said: “Some of them were compilations, where one long video was made up of many shorter videos or images.”

Some of the children in the videos were tied up, and could not move.

Chats on the messaging service Telegram were found on Whittaker's phone showing he was also sending child sexual abuse material to other paedophiles.

Mr Hillend said 42 instances of distribution were identified across five separate chats. Most of these were Category A videos.

The court heard that Whittaker was arrested again in December the same year, by which time he was living in temporary homeless accommodation.

He'd had to be removed from the unit for “unrelated reasons”, and staff packing up his belongings on found a bundle of 32 sheets of A4 paper face down on his bedside table, all prints of child sex abuse photos, showing girls aged five to 14.

When he was picked up later, another 1514 child porn and abuse files were found on his iPhone. Over 320 of them were of the most serious category. The children involved ranged from babies to 16-year-olds.

He had three videos over two hours long, showing abuse including the rape of babies.

Whittaker appeared for sentence by video link from Low Moss Prison, having pleaded guilty in April to downloading, possessing and sharing child porn.

Imposing the jail term, Sheriff Craig Harris told Whittaker that by sharing child sexual abuse images he had been “furthering a horrendous cycle of evil”.

He added: “The material you had showed your depravity knows little bounds.”

A previous sheriff, who dealt with the case at its earlier stage in April, Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “These charges and the narration are utterly horrific and at the upper end of what one sees in the sheriff court.”