Grangemouth's boozed up 'Jekyll and Hyde' hurled abuse at 'wee lassies'

David Hiddleston (44) got involved in a scuffle with his brother – who was stated to also be a drinker – and, at various stages during what followed, threatened to “slash” and “shoot” him.

He then turned his attention to police officers who had taken him to hospital for treatment to a cut, telling them they got money for doing “eff” all.

Then he later frightened a group of young girls so badly with his drunken behaviour they had to hide in a nearby shop.

Hiddleston appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court to answer for his threatening behaviour

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hiddleston previously admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Fendoch Court, Grangemouth and the A&E department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) on March 16 and behaving in a threatening manner towards a group of 12 year-old girls in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on April 8.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The witness was in his home address and the accused had been drinking. The witness was ushering the accused out of the address into the common close area, where the accused refused to leave.

"There was a scuffle and people heard shouting and swearing with the accused claiming he would kill his brother. The accused was falling into walls and doors and had a small cut to his hand.”

Hiddleston could be heard outside the property continuing to shout and swear and stated he was going to kill his brother and “slash” him.

After he was arrested and police took him FVRH for treatment to the cut on his hand, he told officers he was going to shoot his brother. He then swore while at A&E saying police got paid to do “eff” all.

On aother occasion Hiddleston threatened young girls, said to be 12-years-old.

"It was 3.30pm and the witnesses were in Charlotted Dundas Court shopping precinct,” said Mr McDougall. “The accused was intoxicated and in possession of alcohol. The witnesses were chatting together and he began to shout and swear at them.

"They sought refuge in a nearby shop and contacted police. He was traced to the Grangemouth Sports Stadium car park and checked over by ambulance staff due to his level of intoxication.

"He said ‘I shouldn’t have done it – they were just wee lassies. They asked me for booze and I told them to “eff” off, they were only young girls’.”

Kevin Fowler, defence solicitor, said: “When his is sober he is one of the nicest men and very pleasant. When he drinks he changes – he has used the phrase Jekyll and Hyde.

"He does go for periods when he does manage to give up drinking. His brother is a drinker as well and what you have heard is typical of what goes on between them.”

It was stated Hiddleston, 17 Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, had been in custody since April 12.