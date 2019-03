A woman who kicked a police officer is set to discover her fate.

Leanne Muir (30), 218 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, has pled guilty to assaulting PC Suzie Clark in the execution of her duty in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on July 15 last year.

Sentence was deferred until March 28 to allow for a report and restriction of liberty order assessment.