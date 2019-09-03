Grangemouth woman made sectarian comments to bar staff

A Grangemouth woman found herself in court after behaving aggressively at the Outside Inn in Larbert.

Charlotte Douglas (23), 121 Claret Road, pled guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a glass at an employee at the Outside Inn on March 1, 2019 and acting in an aggressive manner towards bar staff, shouting, swearing, refusing to leave premises when requested to do so, kicking a door and making sectarian comments.

Douglas was also charged with failing to appear at court without a reasonable excuse on June 19, 2019.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence until September 26 for the preparation of psychological assessments.