Grangemouth woman caught carrying heroin
A woman was stopped and searched by police in Falkirk town centre and found to be carrying a quantity of heroin.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:47 am
Catherine Maloney (41) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having already pleaded guilty to being in possession of the class A drug in High Street, Falkirk on July 31 last year.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Maloney, who, according to the information on court charges, resides at 8 Glenside Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for a period of 18 months.