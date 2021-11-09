Grangemouth woman caught carrying heroin

A woman was stopped and searched by police in Falkirk town centre and found to be carrying a quantity of heroin.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:47 am

Catherine Maloney (41) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having already pleaded guilty to being in possession of the class A drug in High Street, Falkirk on July 31 last year.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Maloney, who, according to the information on court charges, resides at 8 Glenside Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for a period of 18 months.

