Grangemouth trio sentenced after ‘vicious’ assault left man’s face disfigured

Two men and a woman carried out a “vicious and wicked” attack on a man which left their victim’s face permanently disfigured.

Shiree Makarewicz (30), Liam Kirton-Vaughan (21) and 18-year-old Mitchell Houston repeatedly punched and kicked the man and continued the assault after he had fallen to the ground, landing blows to his head and body.

The trio appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for sentencing after being found guilty by a jury of commiting the assault, which took place in Kerse Road, Grangemouth on August 19, 2017.

The defence solicitor for Makarewicz, 5 Coll Place, Grangemouth, told the court her client has an 11-year-old daughter and wished to “express sympathy” to the victim. Her solicitor also asked Sheriff John Mundy to consider a non-custodial sentence. Sheriff Mundy told Makarewicz, who the court heard was seen as the “instigator”, that without her the incident would never have taken place.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison, representing Kirton-Vaughan, 192 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, also requested a non-custodial disposal be considered as his client had “continued to offer to plead guilty” at trial to kicking the victim once to the head. The court heard Kirton-Vaughan had breached a supervision order by commiting an assault, for which he’d spent time in custody in 2018.

The defence solicitor for Houston, 146 Almond Street, Grangemouth, told Sheriff Mundy the teenager had no previous convictions prior to the assault and has kept out of trouble since. Sheriff Mundy was also told that college student Houston had an offer to study computing science at university and had suffered from “a moment of madness”.

Sheriff Mundy said: “This gentleman was subject to a vicious and wicked assault.”

Due to his record, Kirton-Vaughan was jailed for 32 months, while Makarewicz was imprisoned for 18 months and Houston was sentenced to 18 months’ detention. Each sentence was backdated to April 23, 2019.