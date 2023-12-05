Grangemouth thug warned he faces prison if he does not follow his court orders
At one time Steven Bryson, 50, was said to always be in trouble and was said to be appearing in court more than his solicitor, who stated it was a ‘miracle’ he was actually still alive.
However, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard he was much better than he had been in the past.
Bryson appeared at the court last Thursday having been found guilty of assaulting a man in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on October 8, 2021.
The charges stated Bryson punched the man on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and then he repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body to his injury.
The “nasty attack” was captured on CCTV.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki heard Bryson, 25 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, had been attending supervision appointments while under the influence of alcohol and said this seemed to indicate he was not taking the court’s orders seriously.
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, argued Bryson was not as bad as he used to be.
"This man was always in trouble,” said Mr Morrow. “However, he hasn’t been in trouble for years. He was in court more than me. The fact he is still alive is something of a miracle.”
Sheriff Labaki allowed Bryson’s community payback order to continue for six weeks, but warned him the order would be revoked and he would be heading to prison if does not start engaging.