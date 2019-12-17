Grangemouth thug slammed her head and then smashed her table

Kevin Strang (25) violently pushed his former partner’s head into a wall and then smashed her glass dining table with his fist.

Strang, 16 Croftside Court, Grangemouth, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed at a property in Union Road, Grangemouth on September 11 and threatening behaviour at the same address on October 22.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Scott said: “It was a 11.40pm and the accusedmade an effort to enter the home address of the witness. She shouted at him to get out her house but the accused slammed her head against the wall, causing soreness to her left eye and forehead.”

On another occasion Strang was in the living room of the property, got up from the couch and punched the glass dining table causing it to completely shatter all over the floor.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Strang had difficulties with alcohol and anger.

He added: “The relationship is best described as difficult and when they have both been drinking it’s not been great.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston made a non-harassment order for Strang not to enter the address in Union Road for nine months. He also placed Strang on a 30-month supervised community payback order with the condition he complete 150 hours unpaid work within six months and attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and drugs and treatment.