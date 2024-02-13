Grangemouth thug pinched property and caused chaos in kitchen of local hotel
Ross McAlpine, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaking into a commercial premises and stealing a quantity of bedding and linen from the Helix Hotel, Kerse Road, Grangemouth on February 5, 2022.
He also admitted maliciously disconnecting the power supply at the premises, causing damage to items and kitchen utensils, opening fridge and freezer doors and causing damage to the items within on the same day.
The court heard McApline had subsequently breached his community payback order and had 286 hours of unpaid work left to complete.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said there were certain circumstances involved and it was “not quite as simple” as McAlpine not wanting to do the work.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki allowed McAlpine’s orders to continue with an extension of 12 months. A review was fixed for May 9.