Grangemouth thug left victim permanently disfigured after assault in Falkirk

A drunken thug has been jailed following a vicious attack which left a man permanently disfigured and dependent on anti-depressants.

Peter McAuley (30) burst into his victim’s home in a fit of rage after being told by his partner the man had allegedly abused a child.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAuley, 43 Dundas Street, Grangemouth, had admitted pushing the man, causing him to fall over a sofa, and punching his face at an address in Falkirk on July 4, 2018. He committed the offence while on bail, granted on June 8 last year.

The court heard the victim had been in his garden when he became embroiled in an “altercation” with youths. McAuley’s partner, who had also been involved, temporarily left the scene to bring the squabble to his attention.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The complainer was pointed out to the accused who ran into the garden and jumped the fence.

“The complainer ran back into his house and attempted to close the door but the accused put his foot in the doorway and barged into his home.

“The complainer felt a push on his back which caused him to fall over the arm of the sofa and curled himself up. The accused punched the complainer once on the face and ran out the house. He immediately felt pain and was bleeding profusely above his left eye.”

Ms Orr said the victim attended hospital the next day for treatment to a bruised upper eyelid. A Facebook post seen by the man’s daughter alluding to the altercation led to McAuley being identified as the culprit.

Ms Orr continued: “When officers were obtaining a statement from the complainer, they noted he broke down in tears several times. In March he was still suffering from mood swings and continues on long-term anti-depressants.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said McAuley was “ashamed of his actions”.

Sheriff John Mundy imprisoned McAuley for seven months.