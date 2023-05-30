Grangemouth thug jailed after he spat on police officer
He also admitted assaulting a police officer, spitting on him, at Falkirk Police Station on the same date.
The court heard his last conviction before this one was back in 2016 and he was “very keen” to keep his liberty so he could continue to have contact with his children.
Smith also claimed he has an undiagnosed personality disorder.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s a pretty significant catalogue of offending.”
He also pointed out Smith had breached eight of his 10 previous community-based orders and believed a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment was not appropriate in this case.
Sheriff Shead sentenced Smith, 9 Moy Court, Grangemouth, to 14-and-a-half months in prison and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to approach or contact his former partner for two years.