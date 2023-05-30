News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth thug jailed after he spat on police officer

Paul Smith, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at various addresses in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on May 22, 2021.
By Court Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 09:11 BST

He also admitted assaulting a police officer, spitting on him, at Falkirk Police Station on the same date.

The court heard his last conviction before this one was back in 2016 and he was “very keen” to keep his liberty so he could continue to have contact with his children.

Smith also claimed he has an undiagnosed personality disorder.

Smith spat on a police officer in Falkirk Police StationSmith spat on a police officer in Falkirk Police Station
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s a pretty significant catalogue of offending.”

He also pointed out Smith had breached eight of his 10 previous community-based orders and believed a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment was not appropriate in this case.

Sheriff Shead sentenced Smith, 9 Moy Court, Grangemouth, to 14-and-a-half months in prison and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to approach or contact his former partner for two years.