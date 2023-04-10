Grangemouth thug gets community supervision after committing his fourth domestic offence

James Robertson, 52, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Ash Grove, Westquarter on January 29, 2021.

The court heard Robertson had been in a relationship with the woman for four years at the time of the incident.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The accused and his partner were within the address when they became involved in an argument about her use of Facebook. The argument subsided, however, as the evening progressed it began again and continued to get worse.

Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused was heard shouting threats and neighbours called 999. They looked in the kitchen window and saw the woman looking distressed and crying. The accused had left the address.”

The court heard Robertson, who had gone back to the premises, later handed himself into police when he became aware they were looking for him.

It was stated the relationship with the woman in the offence was now over and he was now in a new relationship.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted it was Robertson’s fourth conviction for domestic offending.