An alcohol thief has admitted breaching bail.

Simon Copeland (34), 84 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth, failed to show in court on June 12.

He stole booze from Spar, Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth, on August 9 and 10, and from CJ Lang and Son, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth, on August 12.

Sentence was deferred until March 19 for him to be of good behaviour.