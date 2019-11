A teenage drink-driver has been ordered to pay a fine.

Craig Lacki (18), 36 Islay Court, Grangemouth, pled guilty to driving in Grange Avenue, Falkirk and elsewhere after consuming so much alcohol the proportion in his blood was 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the prescribed 50mcg in 100ml of blood legal limit.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lacki was fined £500.