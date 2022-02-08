Grangemouth teen got violent while holding wooden weapon

A 17-year-old offender shouted violent threats, challenged someone to a fight and then battered a door with a piece of wood.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – brandishing a piece of wood and striking a door with it causing glass to smash – damaging property and possession of an offensive weapon at an address in Portal Road, Grangemouth on February 19 last year.

The court heard the young offender was “getting a lot of help but was not taking it” and was not engaging with his structured deferred sentence.

Addressing the teenager directly, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You are not making good progress and the court expects to see a bit more.”

He adjourned the case for the youngster, who lives in the Grangemouth area, until May 5 for a further progress report.

