Grangemouth teen caught with knuckle duster claims weapon was for protection

A drunk caught with a knuckle duster has been warned he faces jail if he repeats the offence.

Ryan Paterson (18), 13 Alexander Avenue, Grangemouth, admitted being in possession of the weapon on the B8022 between Slamannan and Limerigg without reasonable excuse or lawful authority on September 6, 2019.

Police discovered the item on him after they had found Paterson, who’d also taken cocaine, staggering in the middle of the road.

The court heard he carried the knuckle duster “just in case” as a means of protection.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said his client’s anxiety would increase if he were to go to jail.

The first offender was placed under supervision for a year as an alternative to custody.