Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kara McClenaghan, 18, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – biting him on the hand – at an address in Garry Place, Grangemouth, on April 6.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received a call from ambulance staff about the accused. She asked officers to take her home, which they did. Once she was back home she began to become less compliant and, as they were escorting her upstairs to her accommodation, she bit a police officer on his hand.”