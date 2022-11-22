Grangemouth teen bit police officer's hand after drunken night out
An intoxicated teenager literally bit the hand that was trying to help her when she chomped down on a police officer who was only trying to get her home safely.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kara McClenaghan, 18, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer – biting him on the hand – at an address in Garry Place, Grangemouth, on April 6.
Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received a call from ambulance staff about the accused. She asked officers to take her home, which they did. Once she was back home she began to become less compliant and, as they were escorting her upstairs to her accommodation, she bit a police officer on his hand.”
The court heard McClenaghan’s attack did not break the skin.
It was stated she had been out drinking with friends in Falkirk and had no recollection of events whatsoever.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on McClenaghan, Garry Place, Grangemouth, until March 9, 2023.