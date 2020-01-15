Grangemouth swan choker in trouble again

Gary McDonald (30), who attacked a nesting swan in Stenhousemuir two years ago, has now assaulted a shopkeeper in Grangemouth.

McDonald, 206 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, admitted grabbing the swan by the neck in Crownest Park on May 6, 2018 and the assault and racially aggravated behaviour he committed in Castleton Mini Market, Castleton Crescent, Grangemouth on July 9 last year.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard McDonald had been missing subsequent community payback order appointments.

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until February 3 and ordered McDonald to attend all appointments and comply with his payback order.