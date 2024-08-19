McGarvey was jailed for ten months at Falkirk Sheriff Court in December 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen, National World

A solicitor who embezzled thousands of pounds from a Grangemouth law firm has been kicked out of the legal profession.

Leo McGarvey's behaviour was described as "reprehensible" by the Scottish Solicitors' Discipline Tribunal.

McGarvey, 56, was jailed for 10 months at Falkirk Sheriff Court in December 2022 when he admitted embezzling £7000 while employed by RGM Solicitors in La Porte Precinct.

His conduct came to light after he went on long-term sick leave in 2017 and the police were called in.

The tribunal has now found him guilty of professional misconduct.

It heard that McGarvey, of Airdrie, Lanarkshire, had been instructed to act for a woman who had separated from her husband. She paid the solicitor £5500 in cash between 2011 and 2017, but there was no record of this in the law firm's accounts.

Another client paid him £314 to act in a Power of Attorney case but he kept the money and failed to lodge the action.

The tribunal heard there were several other incidents involving money being paid by clients to McGarvey and not being passed on.

Issuing the tribunal's findings last week, acting vice-chair Vincent McGovern said: "Competent and reputable solicitors are trustworthy and honest. They do not act in ways that are fraudulent and deceitful.

"They act in the best interests of their clients. They communicate effectively with clients and others, and ensure that clients' money is properly accounted for.

"The respondent (McGarvey) breached all of those rules.

"His conduct was a serious and reprehensible departure from the standards of competent and reputable solicitors.

"It was dishonest and criminal behaviour. He has not shown any remorse or insight."

Mr McGovern said there had been "an ongoing course of conduct involving a number of clients".

He added: "His conduct was a danger to the public and likely to seriously damage the reputation of the profession. He is not a fit person to be a solicitor."

The tribunal was satisfied that striking McGarvey off the solicitors' roll was "the only appropriate sanction".

A post on the Law Society of Scotland website shows that McGarvey left RGM Solicitors “with effect from February 23, 2018". He graduated from the University of Strathclyde in 1999.

RGM Solicitors has offices in Grangemouth and Linlithgow and in 2022 it merged with Glasgow-based Pacitti Jones.