Grangemouth shed wrecker's mum pays his compensation

Lee McIntosh (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to in a course of conduct which caused his ex partner fear and alarm between February 15 and April 20 at an address in Oswald Avenue, Grangemouth.

It was stated in the charge McIntosh, 117 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth, caused damage to a summer house shed, attempted to cuddle his former partner against her wishes and turned up uninvited at the premises.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “His mother got £100 and put it in an envelope and put it through the complainer’s door. That’s what his mother did in relation to the compensation owed.

"Unfortunately I don’t have a receipt.”

Sheriff Eric Brown said: “I’m going to draw a line under this on the basis the relationship you had with this young lady is at an end.”

He simply admonished McIntosh.

