Grangemouth sex offender caged for abusing children aged four and six

A wheelchair-bound man convicted of sexually abusing a boy and a girl has received an 18-month prison sentence.

Ian Judge (55), from Grangemouth, committed the crimes at a house in Glasgow between 1979 and 1984.

Appearing for sentence at the High Court in Glasgow earlier today, Judge was told he could have faced four years in prison had the offences not taken place almost 40 years ago.

Judge Sean Murphy QC said: “You have been convicted of two very serious offences committed when the complainers were aged four and six. At the time the abuse began you were 15, but were 20 by the time it ended.

“It is impossible that you could not have been aware of the harm you were doing. One of your victims still has issues to this day.”

The court heard Judge, who was placed on the sex offenders resgister for five years, posed a moderate risk of re-offending.

As he was wheeled from the dock to begin his sentence one of his victims called him a “scumbag”.