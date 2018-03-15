Grangemouth road closed after wind blows part of roof off

A Grangemouth road has been closed after wind blew a section of roof off a building.

Bo’ness Road remains shut off to traffic between Asda and its junction with Abbots Road for “public safety reasons” after roofing from what is believed to be the Empire Electric Theatre came off.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area as council teams and police work to clear the debris.

Police were called to the scene, near to Grangemouth Town Hall, shortly after 8am this morning, with officers still in place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There’s a road closure in Grangemouth because of wind blowing a part of a roof off.

“Bo’ness Road is closed off at Asda and at the other end at the junction with Abbots Road.

“Police were called to secure the area at 8.10am this morning.”

A Falkirk Council spokeswoman said: “Bo’ness Road was closed by the council this morning at the request of police for public safety reasons.”