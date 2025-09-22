Grangemouth residents warned to beware after break in at house

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 11:04 BST
Residents in Grangemouth have been warned to ensure their homes are secure after a female suspect was reported trying to gain entry to “several properties” in the town.

Grangemouth community police officer Graeme Boyle issued an alert to Neighbourhood Watch members, informing them about the incidents which happened earlier in the month.

Most Popular

PC Boyle said: “Police received several calls between 5pm and 8pm on Wednesday, September 17, when a female attempted to gain entry to several properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having gained entry to at least one property, perfume and aftershave were stolen.

An alert has been issued to neighbourhood watch members after a break in at a house and several attempted break ins at other properties in the Grangemouth area (Picture: Police Scotland)placeholder image
An alert has been issued to neighbourhood watch members after a break in at a house and several attempted break ins at other properties in the Grangemouth area (Picture: Police Scotland)

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious or have CCTV footage – including doorbell footage.”

If anyone has any information regarding this matter they can contact Police on 101 quoting incident reference PS-20250920-3761.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice