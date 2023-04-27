Grangemouth residents living in fear as knife-toting youths run riot
Residents in a Grangemouth street are scared to go outside due to gangs of youths with knives and blades who have been setting fires and kicking in doors.
Householders in Kenilworth Street say the trouble got worse over the Easter school break, with as many as 40 youngsters – aged from eight to 15 – gathering in and around the street and in Beancross Primary School.
Incidents are reportedly continuing now pupils have returned.
One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s the same faces every single night around the school- setting fires and putting stuff in them that actually explodes.
"The fire service has had to be called out a couple of times.”
Other residents have reported under age drinking and have had to put up with youths kicking their doors and throwing items at their windows.
However, the most dangerous aspect of this recent outburst of anti-social behaviour has been the presence of knives.
A householder said: "You see them in the school grounds playing with blades. You’re scared to walk down the street when they are there.”
Police are aware of the issues and carry out regular patrols of the area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We continue to work with partner agencies to help tackle anti-social behaviour and regular patrols are being carried out. We are
also engaging with the youths to educate them on the issue and their behaviour.
“Where instances do occur we would encourage these to be reported to officers via 101 so that we can investigate accordingly.”