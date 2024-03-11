Grangemouth resident arrested after he got tooled up to take on house breakers
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Wright, 51, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a hammer – in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth on November 21 last year.
The court heard there had been a “spate of break-ins” at the location at the time and on the night in question and Wright and his partner had spotted another break-in happening.
It was stated Wright’s partner had “gone after” the culprits leaving Wright to stand guard at the premises to “mind the castle”.
However, when she did not come back he went out looking for her and then he got himself arrested.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted the “unusual circumstances” surrounding the case and the fact Wright, 87 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.
He was admonished.