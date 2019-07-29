Grangemouth perv pesters shop assistant with pictures of his privates

A shop worker was subjected to the attentions of a pervert who tried to show her photos of his private parts while she was working.

Adam Callaghan (28) approached the woman in Boots, in High Street, Falkirk and stood in “close proximity” to her. He repeatedly referred to his genitals and asked her if she wanted to see photograph of his privates.

Callaghan, 167 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the breach of the peace he committed on August 23, 2017.

He was placed on a three-year supervised community payback order and the sex offenders register.