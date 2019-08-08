Grangemouth pensioner (92) swindled out of money by bogus workmen

A 92-year-old woman was conned out of cash by two bogus workmen.

The Grangemouth resident was approached at her home in Spey Court.

The conmen said her garden needed maintenance work, provided a quote and took payment but failed to return to the property to carry out the work.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “I would like to remind all residents to consider obtaining several quotes from reputable businesses and always ensure work is completed to the required standard before parting with full payment.

“I would also ask residents to look out for elderly neighbours, who often fall victim to this type of crime, and report any suspicious activity to police.”