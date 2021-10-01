Grangemouth park assault update
Police have arrested three youths in connection with an alleged assault and acts of vandalism in a public park.
The incident reportedly happened in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park on Saturday, September 25.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three male youths have been charged following reports of an assault on a 15-year-old male and damage to property at Zetland Park, Grangemouth on the evening of Saturday September 25.
“We would like to thank the members of the public that assisted with our enquiries.”