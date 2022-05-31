Grangemouth offender's texts to ex landed him in back in court

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ian Laird (53) had admitted breaching his bail conditions on March 17 in Stirling Street, Denny.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said Laird had been in a relationship with the woman for nine years. However, court conditions put in place on March 11 prevented him from contacting her in any way.

"It was 5.25pm and she got a text message from the accused stating ‘I know you will probably crucify me but it doesn’t matter any more’, adding ‘I can’t take thinking you hate me and can only see one way out – I love you so much and genuinely thought you loved me the same way’.

Laird appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He further stated ‘I understand why you wouldn’t love me anymore, but not why you would hate me so much – I would have done anything for you and wouldn’t have done anything to upset you in any way’.”

The court heard Laird had gambling and psychiatric problems.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This sort of behaviour is quite controlling in a way.”

He placed Laird, 29 Dryburgh Way, Grangemouth, on a structured deferred sentence for six months with the condition he attend for gambling and mental health assistance.