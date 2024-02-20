Grangemouth offender's drunken High Street 'paedo' rant lands him in custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Derek Thomson, 47, had admitted threatening behaviour in High Street, Falkirk on July 13 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 2.30pm and the witness was sitting on a bench when he was approached by the accused, who began to shout ‘you’re nothing but a paedo nonce’.

"Due to the accused’s behaviour he was arrested.”

Thomson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

It was stated Thomson had “very little recollection” of the offence due to him being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The court heard Thomson, 33 Bankhill Court, Grangmeouth, was currently serving a 14-month custodial sentence but was due to be liberated on March 1.