Grangemouth offender's 'bad reaction' to break up costs him plenty in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rae Norris, 51, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour – sending text messages of an abusive nature to his former partner – at an address in Stenhousemuir between January 17 and September 22, 2023.

The court heard the offence happened at the end of the relationship and some messages were abusive towards her, but some were “apologetic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Norris, 46 Abbots Road, Grangemouth, had “reacted very badly to the end of the relationship”.

Norris appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He fined him £270 and ordered him to pay his former partner £300 compensation at a rate of £100 per month.