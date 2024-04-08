Grangemouth offender's 'bad reaction' to break up costs him plenty in court
Rae Norris, 51, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour – sending text messages of an abusive nature to his former partner – at an address in Stenhousemuir between January 17 and September 22, 2023.
The court heard the offence happened at the end of the relationship and some messages were abusive towards her, but some were “apologetic”.
Sheriff Simon Collins noted Norris, 46 Abbots Road, Grangemouth, had “reacted very badly to the end of the relationship”.
He fined him £270 and ordered him to pay his former partner £300 compensation at a rate of £100 per month.
Norris was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner or enter the street she lives in for the next three years.