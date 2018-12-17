Grangemouth offender will get his Christmas lunch wish

A violent teen offender will get to spend Christmas with his family despite the attack he carried out on his father.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Joseph Hamilton (18) had the bail conditions preventing him from setting foot inside his family’s home altered so he could attend their Christmas lunch and exchange presents.

Hamilton, 54 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth, had earlier pled guilty to assaulting his father in Orkney Place, Glen Village on July 1.

Sheriff Derek Livingston made a further structured deferred sentence for three months and granted the change in bail, despite concerns over Hamilton having contact with his family again.