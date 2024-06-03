Grangemouth offender who battered woman with hammer has now moved on with her life
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An offender who attacked a woman with a hammer during an angry encounter was said to have “moved on” with her life.
Emma Buchanan, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to injury she committed in Telford Square, Camelon on February 10 last year.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said it was “a very nasty attack”, but added: “You have moved on with your life since then.”
She placed Buchanan, 10 Islay Court, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years.