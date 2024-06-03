Grangemouth offender who battered woman with hammer has now moved on with her life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender who attacked a woman with a hammer during an angry encounter was said to have “moved on” with her life.

Emma Buchanan, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault to injury she committed in Telford Square, Camelon on February 10 last year.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said it was “a very nasty attack”, but added: “You have moved on with your life since then.”

