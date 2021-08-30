Grangemouth offender tried to hide heroin 'within his body' to evade arrest

Raymond Turnbull (37) was seen to attempt to conceal a quantity of the class A drug when officers approached him in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth.

He failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but had pleaded guilty to obstructing police in their duty and possession of heroin offences he committed on November 22, 2019.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner in East Bridge Street, Falkirk on November 12, 2019.

Turnbull was arrested by police in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, after he tried to hide heroin "within his body"

The court heard it had been the third occasion Turnbull, 13 Lumley Place, Grangemouth, had not appeared at court.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He hasn’t graced us with his presence and I’ve not spoken to him since July 19 when he telephoned me. He said he had no credit on his phone.”

Sheriff Eric Brown issued a warrant for Turnbull’s arrest.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.