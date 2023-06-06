Grangemouth offender took pal's car then crashed it into another vehicle injuring the driver

William Wilson, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving off in a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in Seaforth Road, Langlees, on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to driving without due car and attention on the A9 Icehouse Brae North on the same date.

The charges stated Wilson failed to negotiate a junction and a roundabout to collide with a moving motor vehicle, damaging both vehicles and injuring the driver.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “The witness had parked his car and the accused then left the address at 9pm and contacted the witness stating he had stolen his vehicle and crashed it.

Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The witness then saw his vehicle was missing.”

After the crash, Wilson got out of the smashed up car he had been driving and tapped on the window of the vehicle he had crashed into, asking the driver if he was okay. He stated to the witness that he had not seen him.

Police were contacted and caught up with Wilson at a nearby Metro Inn.

He told them, “It was me.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He is a man who has been tortured by alcohol and anger and he doesn’t know why. He doesn’t know why he is as angry as he is.”

Mr Biggam added Wilson had “no insight” into why he did the things he did but he did refer to a violent stepfather.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You have been perilously close to custody in the past. You have not engaged with your orders and a number of alternatives to a custodial sentence have been tried.

"They have not been successful so it’s now the end of the line for you – this will be your first custodial sentence.”

He sentenced Wilson, 10 Tay Street, Grangemouth, to 226 days in prison.

Sentence on other matters was deferred until some time in September near the end of his term in custody for a restriction of liberty assessment and criminal justice social work report to be carried out.