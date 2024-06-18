Grangemouth offender took offence at strip search and tried to take a bite out of police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pleasant afternoon of drinking alcohol turned violent when an offender lost the plot with friends and then turned his fury on police officers.

Liam Mackie’s afternoon began to unravel when he started to hurl verbal abuse and swing punches at his pals and was so badly behaved police had to be called. When officers discovered class B drugs on him and a strip search was authorised, Mackie’s evening ended with him trying to take a bite out of a police officer.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mackie, 25, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaults in Almond Street, Grangemouth, and Falkirk Police Station on August 5 last year.

He also admitted possessing class B drug cannabis on the same date.

Mackie kicked out at police officers and tried to bite one (Picture: Submitted)

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “ It was 12.30pm and the accused had gone to the home of the witness, where they began drinking together. However, the accused, the witness and another person began to argue.

"The accused was asked to calm down but he became more angry and started swinging punches towards witnesses – however, this was some distance away from them.

"He started swearing and called the witness a ‘daftie’ and a ‘cow’. Police have then been called and on arrival arrested the accused and placed him in the back of a police van.

“At this point he was searched and police found cannabis on his person. A strip search was then authorised by the duty sergeant and at this point the accused began to kick out towards officers and attempted to bite one.”

Guilty of previous violent run ins with police officers – he admitted to threatening behaviour and resisting arrest back in 2022 – Mackie was said to have had to work “pretty hard to get himself arrested” after police gave him a lift to his home address.

Unfortunately he kept shouting and swearing at officers who eventually had no choice but to caution and charge him.

Last Thursday the court heard Mackie, 88 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, had been diagnosed with epilepsy.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He has very little recollection of events, but accepts what was said.”