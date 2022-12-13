Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Anthony Shaw, 30, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and struggling with police officers – at his 15 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth home on October 30, 2019.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and police attended at the address. The accused’s mother said he had attended and had made a nuisance of himself. Officers noticed the television had been knocked over and the accused was on the couch pretending to be asleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He started swearing at police and was repeatedly warned to stop. He did not desist and was arrested. He began to kick out violently in the police van and told officers ‘I’ll slit your throats’ and ‘I’ll rip your jaw off’.”

Shaw appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He had admitted breaching the community payback order he received as punishment for his offence, stating he was unable to carry out the unpaid work element of the order due to health reasons and had not passed the relevant information to social work.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He is not fit to undertake the work and has done none of his hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad