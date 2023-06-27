News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth offender smashed man in the face 'five or six times' during pub attack

Mark McArthur, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at High Spirits, Vicar Street, Falkirk on June 2, 2021.
By Court Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The witnesses were having dinner in High Spirits and one witness was taking coffee from a local takeaway back to staff when he heard the accused shouting behind him.

"The accused grabbed him by the hair and punched him in the face five or six times causing slight redness to his face and a bump to his forehead and broke his glasses.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said MacArthur, 134 Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, had ADHD and said there was a background to the attack, involving his ex partner.

McArthur carried out his violent attack at High Spirits, Vicar Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)McArthur carried out his violent attack at High Spirits, Vicar Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Alison Michie noted McArthur’s significant record of violent offences and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he carry out 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay the victim £250 compensation.