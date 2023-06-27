Grangemouth offender smashed man in the face 'five or six times' during pub attack

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “The witnesses were having dinner in High Spirits and one witness was taking coffee from a local takeaway back to staff when he heard the accused shouting behind him.

"The accused grabbed him by the hair and punched him in the face five or six times causing slight redness to his face and a bump to his forehead and broke his glasses.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said MacArthur, 134 Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, had ADHD and said there was a background to the attack, involving his ex partner.

McArthur carried out his violent attack at High Spirits, Vicar Street, Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)