Grangemouth offender slammed partner's head against a toilet following three-day binge

He also admitted resisting police officers – trying to headbutt and kick them – at the same location and date.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “They had been in an on/off relationship since May, 2021. An argument developed between them over matters relating to her friend. The accused took her phone and started looking through her messages and asking her about them.

"Matters escalated from there and she left the living room to go to the upstairs bathroom, attempting to contact the police. The accused then came upstairs into the bathroom, took hold of her by her hair and hit her head of the toilet, causing her to fall back and hit her head against the basin.

McLuckie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He then left after a brief struggle and she contacted police, who attended and saw she had an injury to her ear and appeared to be physically shaken. The accused said he had been involved in an argument with her and attempted to walk away from officers.

"They stopped him and attempted to restrain him. He struggled and tried to headbutt and kick an officer. He later said he was unaware his partner had hit her head against the toilet.”

The court head McLuckie and his partner had been on a “three-day binge” at the time of the offence, during which they “consumed various substances” which placed both of them in “no good frame of mind for anything” as feelings had been going “back and forth” due to “jealously and paranoia” and McLuckie had lost his temper.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted McLuckie was no stranger to the court and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his 10 Moy Court, Grangemouth home between 7pm and 7am for the next five months.

