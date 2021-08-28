Grangemouth offender ripped out drawers and chucked them around
Ross McAlpine (22) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.
He admitted shouting, swearing at his partner, pulling drawers out of their housings and throwing them around the premises and repeatedly kicking and striking a door at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on April 27.
The court heard McAlpine, 18 Woodhill Court, Grangemouth, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.
Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence on McAlpine until October 7.