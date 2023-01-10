Grangemouth offender put to work after breaching his curfew
Ross McAlpine, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted threatening behaviour at his 18 Woodland Court, Grangemouth home on March 27, 2021
He also pleaded guilty to failing to remain in his bail premises between 6pm and 6am at an address in Poplar Street, Grangemouth, on January 3 last year and breaching his bail conditions not to enter a property in Wallace Street, Grangemouth on June 3, 2022.
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police attended at the address to ensure he was complying with is curfew and his mother said he hadn’t returned to the address following a disagreement on New Year’s Day.”
The threatening behaviour offence saw McAlpine shouting and swearing at his partner.
"The banging was so loud, neighbours said the building was shaking,” said the procurator fiscal. “The accused was heard to call his partner ‘thunder thighs’ and ‘fat cow’.
"He continued to shout outside and the witness asked him to stop, asking him to keep the noise down because she had children. He told her to shut up ‘he had weans too’.”
At a previous court appearance it was stated McAlpine’s community payback order and Caledonian programme had not started very well since he had been drinking too much and taking street Valium due to “boredom”.
Last Thursday Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered McAlpine to complete 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months and extended his existing supervised community payback order by six months to give him time to engage with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.