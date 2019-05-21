Grangemouth offender posted a knife and written threats to kill through a letterbox

Householders got a shock when a letter arrived through their door threatening to kill them and was followed by an actual knife on their welcome mat.

Matthew Baird (24) admitted the threatening behaviour he committed in Corbiehall, Bo’ness on April 18 and having possession of a knife in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness on April 19.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until June 6 for a psychiatric assessment to be carried out. Baird, 50 Newbiggin Road, Grangemouth, was remanded in custody until that date.