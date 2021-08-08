Grangemouth offender pleads: 'Let me in I've been stabbed'

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, McGinley had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Paton Drive, Larbert on June 4, in Garry Place, Grangemouth and Tinto Drive, Grangemouth on June 5 and assaulting a police officer in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 5.

Sean Maher, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6pm and the accused and the witness were in the bedroom. An argument developed between them in respect of what they were having for dinner and he was asked to leave by the witness.

"The accused returned moments later in possession of a knife and a cut to his forearm, smearing blood over the bedding. He went on to tell police he was responsible for the injury.

McGinley showed up at the addressin Garry Place, Grangemouth and tried to enter, stating he had been stabbed

"There was a four-and-a-half inch cut to his left arm which he stated he inflicted on himself. He was conveyed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.”

The following day McGinley showed up at his sister’s house.

Mr Maher said: “The witness was in her home address along with her mother and one-year-old daughter doing work on her lap top while her mother was upstairs.

"There was someone at the door and, believing it to be an Amazon delivery, the witness looked out the window and saw the accused crouched over banging at the door. He then shouted ‘I’ve been stabbed, let me in’.

"The mother recognised her son’s voice as he shouted ‘let me in – stop ignoring me’. The witness picked up her daughter and ran upstairs to contact the police. While she was on the phone to the police the banging and shouting continued.

"The accused said if they did not let him in he would stay at the address all day. When police arrived he began to shout at them and was noted to be sweating and beginning to appear drowsy.

"He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital A&E and without warning he leapt up from a hospital bed and head butted a mirror. He struggled with police officers, lashing out violently, got hold of a police issue baton and discarded it across a room before he was taken to the ground, striking an officer with his elbow and his knee.

"He then started hitting his own head off the floor a number of times with such force he caused his head to bleed.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He cut himself after having taken a significant amount of illegal substances which were given to him. He then went to his sister’s house to get assistance fro her, but she wouldn’t let him in.

"He’s had a significant drug problem for a long, long time. Every time he gets in trouble it’s as a result of taking illegal substances or alcohol.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC noted McGinley had already served the equivalent of a 10 month prison sentence on these matters.

He placed McGinley, 25 South Marshall Street, Grangemouth, on a structured deferred sentence until September 16 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment. McGinley was released from custody but made subject to a 7pm to 7am curfew for the next six weeks.

