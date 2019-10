Simon Copeland (34) stole a ten pack of Tennents Lager from CJ Lang and Son, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth.

Simon Copeland (34) stole a ten pack of Tennents Lager from CJ Lang and Son, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth. He was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he pay £10 compensation to CJ Lang at a rate of £5 per fortnight.