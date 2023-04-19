Grangemouth offender 'overstepped the mark' with 'he/she' comments and abuse of ex
A painter and decorator turned the air blue on phone calls to his former partner and made a number of derogatory remarks regarding her new partner calling her a ‘he/she’.
The comments were supposedly made because James Farquhar, 38, had concerns about his child, but he was said to now realise he had “overstepped the mark” in his approach to the situation.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Farquhar, 38, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks towards is former partner – at an address in Camelon on November 14 last year.
The court heard Farquhar had been in a relationship with the woman for six years and they have a child together. However the relationship had ended and Farquhar’s ex partner had moved on to a new relationship with a woman.
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.15pm and the witnesses were both home. The complainer received a phone call and didn’t recognise the number on answering the call and she put it on speakerphone.
"It was the accused – he was shouting and swearing and said ‘You know who this is don’t you? You’ve got some explaining to do’.
He made a derogatory reference to her sexuality and she hung up. However, Farquhar called back and started shouting and swearing again demanding to know where his child was.
He made another offensive remark about her sexuality and her relationship with her new partner.
She received more calls but no longer answered them. Farquhar then started sending text messages demanding to see his child and then referred to her new partner as ‘he/she’.
The court heard Farquhar, a painter and decorator by trade, had also moved on and was now staying with a new partner. It was stated he had concerns about his child, but accepted he had “overstepped the mark” using terms that were “inappropriate and unacceptable”.
Sheriff William Gilchrist agreed Farquhar, 1 Central Avenue, Grangemouth, had not gone about things in the correct manner and fined him £380 to be paid back at £20 per week.
He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to contact or approach his former partner for a period of 12 months.