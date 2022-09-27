Grangemouth offender makes amends for 'bad start'
Mark McArthur (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering abusive – at an address in Cobblebrae Crescent, Langlees on January 27, last year.
The court heard McArthur, 34 Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, was now engaging with his community payback order.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “It’s a bad start, but then you made progress. Hopefully it’s all upwards from now on – we want to see that trend continue.”
He fixed a further review of the order for December 22.