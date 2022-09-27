News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Grangemouth offender makes amends for 'bad start'

Mark McArthur (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – uttering abusive – at an address in Cobblebrae Crescent, Langlees on January 27, last year.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:32 am

The court heard McArthur, 34 Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, was now engaging with his community payback order.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “It’s a bad start, but then you made progress. Hopefully it’s all upwards from now on – we want to see that trend continue.”

Read More

Read More
House arrest for Bonnybridge offender ignored court orders
McArthur appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He fixed a further review of the order for December 22.