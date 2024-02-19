Grangemouth offender made hospital staff and police officers' jobs harder with her antics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connie Stevenson, 24, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour in Lumley Street Grangemouth, on May 17 last year and at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 29 and August 19, 2020.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused was told she was free to leave hospital after being assessed. She was not happy with this and made it clear to staff nurses, becoming aggressive and shouting and swearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At 3.45am she reappeared at A&E standing at the entrance saying she had no way of getting home. She said she would harm herself. She was given a bus pass but refused it.”

Stevenson behaved in a threatening manner towards staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

On another occasion police showed up in response to reports of a Stevenson lying face down in some bushes. When officers checked if she was okay she swore at them and said they were “nothing but a couple of beasts”.

Then on another date she was bothering her upstairs neighbours, slamming doors, screaming and shouting and playing music extremely loud. The police were contacted after the sound of glass smashing was heard.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Stevenson was in a “volatile relationship” at the time.